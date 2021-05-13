AAA discusses what to expect during summer travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than a year of COVID-19 related shutdowns, Americans are ready to travel.
With Memorial Day approaching, families are planning their summer vacations.
Memorial Day Weekend, the unofficial start of summer, is just around the corner and AAA expects millions to hit the road for a vacation.
“We’re expecting about 37 million people across the country total to travel for Memorial Day weekend, " said Megan Cooper with AAA.
Much more than this time last year, earlier in the pandemic. But road trippers could potentially face some other challenges this time around. The Colonial Pipeline is up and running after being hacked. Though the 5,000-mile pipeline that provides gas to much of the southeastern U.S. is operational, Tennesseans could still be impacted heading into Memorial Day.
“For us here in Tennessee, we do receive a portion of our gasoline from that pipeline. Even once that pipeline is restored, we could see some lingering effects in the market, simply due to the fact that it does take time to transport that gasoline to areas throughout the southeastern United States,” explained Cooper.
Travelers from Tennessee should also look ahead to see if pandemic restrictions are still in place in other states where plan to visit.
As for the possibility of “vaccine passport” apps, AAA says use of those apps aren’t mandatory for travel for now.
For those who haven’t taken road trips in a while, car maintenance and emergency supply kits are also a must before heading out. “Because nobody wants to sit at an auto shop. Halfway through their vacation, you know that it can ruin your vacation,” said Cooper.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.