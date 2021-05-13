Ark. rep. says bridge closure is ‘a significant problem’ for the region

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dire warning from Arkansas Representative Rick Crawford. This shutdown may cause major economic problems.
“This is a significant problem for us in the region,” he said.
Crawford added this now leaves businesses having to figure out alternate methods of transporting goods.
He says the railroad industry is already operating overcapacity. And there’s a truck driver shortage across the U.S.
While we wait to see when the bridge will reopen, Crawford mentions there are talks of the federal government helping with the costs.
“But when you’re talking about a bridge that is a significant investment,” he said. “We also have to make a determination on whether this is going to be a repair or this is going to be a replacement. Which will certainly affect the price tag.”
Ideas have been brought up on the idea of having a third bridge.
Crawford says it’s a conversation worth having but at a future date.
