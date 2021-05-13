City working with contractor to finish painting on Cooper St. in Midtown Memphis

City working with contractor to finish painting on Cooper St. in Midtown Memphis
City working with contractor to finish painting on Cooper St. in Midtown Memphis (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy street through Midtown Memphis has been repaved.

Now, neighbors want to know when it will be fully painted.

Cooper Street was resurfaced between Overton Square and Cooper-Young late last year with a new center turn lane and bike lanes, but the road is only partially painted. Neighbors say the confusion is causing people to drive in the wrong lanes.

A concrete median in front of the Hattiloo Theatre still isn’t marked to be visible at night.

Last December, a city spokesperson said a contractor should be finished by early spring.

Thursday, the city said they are working to “re-mobilize” the contractor to finish the job and add reflectors to that median.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.