City working with contractor to finish painting on Cooper St. in Midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A busy street through Midtown Memphis has been repaved.
Now, neighbors want to know when it will be fully painted.
Cooper Street was resurfaced between Overton Square and Cooper-Young late last year with a new center turn lane and bike lanes, but the road is only partially painted. Neighbors say the confusion is causing people to drive in the wrong lanes.
A concrete median in front of the Hattiloo Theatre still isn’t marked to be visible at night.
Last December, a city spokesperson said a contractor should be finished by early spring.
Thursday, the city said they are working to “re-mobilize” the contractor to finish the job and add reflectors to that median.
