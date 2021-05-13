Crittenden EMS prepared for impact of I-140 bridge closure

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge closure is taking a toll on EMS services in Crittenden County, creating longer transport times.
Officials say they’re activating the same emergency plan they have in place for severe weather.
Hudson Hallum with Crittenden EMS says they have agreements with their air transport partners for patients in critical condition. If the weather doesn’t allow for air travel, they are making use of local hospitals like NEA Baptist and St. Bernard’s in Jonesboro.
“It won’t be our first time we’ve implemented this plan, and you can rest assured that anyone who calls for an emergency will get an ambulance to them. And we will be able to transport them to a facility that can get them the care that they need,” said Hallum.
Hallum says EMS crews are prepared for the worst, but they hope the bridge reopens soon.
The West Memphis Office of Emergency Management suggests preparing for a longer drive if you use I-55 as an alternate route.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.