Dallas murder suspect captured in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals arrested a Dallas murder suspect in Memphis Thursday.
Demario Montague was wanted on a murder warrant out of Dallas for the March 31 killing of a person pushed from a moving vehicle, then hit by an 18-wheeler.
The warrant was issued May 7, and the U.S. Marshals Office in Dallas took over the search for Montague.
The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force learned Montague was in Memphis, and he was arrested Thursday in a Cordova neighborhood by marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team.
