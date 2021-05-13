Dry & mild for now, but temperatures & rain chances soon begin to increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the Ohio Valley is aiding in keeping the Mid-South dry and temperatures below average, but a southerly flow will increase temperatures and rain chances beginning this weekend.
TONIGHT: Clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the mid 40s to near 50.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light east-northeast wind and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light southeast wind and lows in the low to mid 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a very slight chance of a stray shower both days along with high temperatures near 80 Saturday and lower 80s Sunday and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers both days, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain both days, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.