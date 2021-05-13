Former NBA and UT player opens new basketball center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new spot for Memphis athletes to sharpen tier skills and work on their game.
Kevin Whitted, a former NBA and University of Tennessee player, opened the doors of his own training center days ago for the next generation of Memphis basketball players.
The dojo style gym will offer programs for basketball players of all ages, from elementary school to beyond college.
Whitted says the new facility serves as a one-stop-shop for local athletes.
“We have a facility here before for about six years that we were using as pretty much a place that we grew our business in here. At the same time, when we left the facility a year ago and started planning during the pandemic for this facility, we were thinking about efficiency and how to build a place that could accomplish all of the things that we needed from a player development standpoint,” said Whitted.
In addition to complete and total player development, the new center will offer curriculum-based programming for players to prepare them for off-the-court success. This includes grooming classes, media relations, and ACT prep.
