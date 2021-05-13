Free summer concert series coming to downtown Memphis

JUST ANNOUNCED: We're hosting a new weekly concert series in the newly-renovated Handy Park on @BealeStreetMphs! Headliners include @PJMORTON , @StP_BrokenBones, @pimpspreachers, and many more! Check out the lineup and details here --> https://t.co/STGAEFK0zN #Memphis #Music pic.twitter.com/pItzxLm4K1