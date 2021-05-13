Free summer concert series coming to downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A free weekly concert series is coming to Memphis.
Memphis Tourism will host the Get Loud! concert series at the newly-renovated Handy Park stage on Beale Street.
The concerts will take place on Thursdays and one Saturday.
The series kicks off Saturday, June 5 with P.J. Morton as he headliner. The lineup includes soul, R&B, Americana, blues, and rock music. Other performers include St. Paul and the Broken Bones, David Ryan Harris, Rebirth Brass Band, and more.
Showtime is at 6 p.m.
