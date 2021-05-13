Humane Society of Memphis, Shelby County to host adoption event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County is hosting an in-person adoption event this weekend for anyone looking to add a furry friend to their home.
The event will be at the Meddlesome Brewing Company at 7750 B Trinity Rd. Suite 114 in Cordova on May 15 from 3-5 p.m.
So as your meeting a pup the humane society says you can purchase a specially labeled brew featuring adoptable dogs.
Special brews include:
- Belgian Blonde Ale: This bright and citrusy brew, with notes of bubble gum and clove, includes coriander and cara cara orange zest. This beer is dry, crisp and easy to drink.
- American Blonde Ale: This unique beer has jalapeño and lime. The bright lime flavors and aromas, mixed with a little heat from the peppers, make this drink the perfect sipper.
- English Porter: This beer includes notes of roast, chocolate and coffee, making it an easy and smooth drink.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.