Memphis Fire Department debuts two swift water rapid response robots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department has added to its arsenal to rescue people from bodies of water.
The Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard (EMILY) robots are radio-controlled and can support up to eight people struggling in the water.
They are equipped with life vests and a 2,000-foot rescue line. Memphis fire officials say the use of these robots is critical to get to victims quickly.
“The advantage is this is much easier to deploy, much faster to deploy, and we can have this perform multiple rescues before an actual boat gets in the water, explained Lt. Jerald Talbert with the Memphis Fire Department.
The robots are made of kevlar and can be tossed from a bridge, helicopter or riverbank. Since 2015, Memphis Fire has responded to 46 water rescues where these robots could have made a significant impact.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.