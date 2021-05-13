Memphis Grizzlies making a push for post play

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s time for the Memphis Grizzlies to get into “grit and grind” mode with a game Thursday night that has major implications on their path to the post-season.
The Grizzlies have clinched a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. Now, they’re playing for seeding. A win Thursday night against Sacramento means the final game of the regular season against the Golden State Warriors Sunday will determine if they’re the eighth or ninth seed for the play-in.
If you’re the eighth seed, you only have to win one game to make it to the playoffs. The ninth seed, you lose one game and you’re done.
It’s a close race. Right now, even the Los Angeles Lakers are in the new play-in tournament as the seventh seed. The San Antonio Spurs are the 10th.
This is the Grizzlies’ last back-to-back. So, it’s key to win tonight because they can then give their best players a rest tomorrow ahead of Sunday’s game that will determine what next week will look like as they’re fighting to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
