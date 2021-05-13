Memphis mayor says city will no longer enforce mask ordinance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Masking in Memphis will no longer be mandated. Starting May 15, the city will stop enforcing the mask ordinance.
Mayor Jim Strickland says due to Governor Bill Lee declaring the state is no longer in a public health emergency and Shelby County Health Department lifting the mask mandate, the city can no longer mandate use.
Strickland says the city does not have “stand-alone authority to mandate masks as a response to COVID-19.”
However, anyone entering City of Memphis facilities, with the exception of parks and outdoor spaces, will still be required to wear a mask.
Private businesses and churches can also continue to require the use of masks.
In a statement posted to Twitter Thursday morning, Strickland said, “We strongly encourage everyone to continue masking up when in public, at least until we reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of the Shelby County population.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.