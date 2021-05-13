Memphis Zoo hosting movie night in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is hosting a movie night with the classic children’s movie, “Kangaroo Jack.”
Zoovie Night takes place Thursday, June 24. The event starts at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. Guests will also have access to the zoo’s Kangazoo Exhibit before the movie.
Tickets to the event are $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
A variety of food and beverages will be available for purchase, and families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.
To purchase tickets to Zoovie Night, click here.
