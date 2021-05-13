Mother seeking answers after son killed during attempted carjacking in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South mother hopes someone will come forward and identify the person who shot and killed her son just steps from Beale Street.
The mother of a 23-year-old man wants answers. She wants to know who shot and killed her son during an attempted carjacking in heavy traffic in downtown Memphis. She had just seen her son 30 minutes before it happened.
Donita Lovell had just seen her son Dylan Lovell 30 minutes before he and a friend were stopped in traffic at Beale Street near Main. It was a busy Saturday April 17 at night around 10 p.m.
“All they were doing was just having a stroll through Memphis. They weren’t even planning on getting out,” said Donita Lovell.
Dylan Lovell, who is from Crittenden County, was a passenger in an 1987 Chevy Monte Carlo, a car two armed men apparently wanted. The pair walked up to the passenger side, saying “drop it off”.
Police say Dylan Lovell’s friend tried to drive off, but one of the suspects fired into the car., killing Dylan Lovell.
Donita Lovell said her son was a diesel mechanic and a singer who had just started recording songs.
“Dylan was soft-hearted. He was friends with everybody. He had friends all over the U.S. He would have done anything for his friends,” his mother said.
A photo of one of the suspects has been released, showing him wearing a white hoodie.
Dylan Lovell’s murder happened in front of a lot of people.
“There were so many people down there. So many people seen this. They heard it all happen,” said Donita Lovell.
Police say the suspects ran off. Dylan Lovell’s mother knows she can’t get her son back, but she does want justice.
“Turn yourself in. Whoever shot my son. Please turn yourself in. Just come forward,” she said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 901-258-CASH.
