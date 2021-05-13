MPD investigates shooting at I-240 and Getwell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday evening.
The shooting happened at I-240 and Getwell. Police have closed eastbound lanes of I-240 between the Getwell and Lamar exits as they investigate.
Police say someone in a car shot at another car that was traveling eastbound on I-240. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Investigators say the suspect was possibly in a black Chrysler 300.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
