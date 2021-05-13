143 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 143 new cases Thursday and three more deaths, bringing the county’s toll to 97,095 cases and 1,635 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,459 active cases in Shelby County.
The most recent weekly test positivity rate is 6.8 percent for the week ending May 1. It ticked up slightly from the previous week but remained lower than two weeks before.
Demand has decreased significantly over the last month as seen in the chart below, which shows dose counts by vaccination date. Last week, 12,673 doses were administered by the City of Memphis, which leads Shelby County vaccination efforts.
