Nice weather today with temperatures warming into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a cool start to the day, temperatures will quickly climb to the low 70s this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Very similar to yesterday- temperatures will be about 10 degrees below our normal high of 81. Clear skies prevail tonight with lows falling to the mid and upper 40s. Temperatures will warm heading through the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High near 71. Winds NE 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low near 48. Winds NE 5-10 mph
TOMORROW: We will have another pleasant day tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: Our temperatures will continue to warm as we head into the weekend as winds will shift out of the south. Expect a sun-cloud mix both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Our quiet weather will come to an end as we head into next week as a more unsettled pattern sets up. Rain will be possible on Monday through Wednesday as a weak front stalls over the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
