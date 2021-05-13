Pediatrician groups to parents: Vaccinate your kids and help end the pandemic

“Now we are thrilled with the announcement that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved per the FDA and CDC down to the age of 12. This is welcome news for our high-risk children with diabetes, cancer, asthma, sickle cell, and other chronic medical conditions. But it is also important for ALL children in Mississippi. Vaccinations will allow children to have a more traditional school year this fall. Vaccinations will allow sports teams and extracurricular activities to proceed in a more normal fashion. If your children are fully vaccinated, they will not have to quarantine or get tested if a teammate or classmate tests positive for COVID-19. If most children are fully vaccinated, there will be little need for virtual or hybrid classes; children will have a full-time, live experience in school, which is vital to a good education.