Shelby County Mayor’s Office, volunteers working to combat vaccine hesitancy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “Get the Facts, Trust the Vax.” That’s the name of the campaign Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is launching to combat vaccine hesitancy in Shelby County.
“Vaccine uptake remains a challenge in many communities,” said Harris. “This program will put boots on the ground to deliver ‘vax facts’ directly to the doorsteps of South Memphis residents. We hope that this will allow folks to review the information in the comfort of their homes, consider vaccination, and make a plan to get vaccinated.”
The mayor’s office, Shelby County Health Department and other volunteers are teaming up Thursday and Friday to spread the word in a highly infectious part of the county.
According to data from SCHD, the 38106 zip code has the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the county. It also has one of the lowest vaccination rates per 100,000 residents.
The group plans to target hundreds of homes in a two-day period dispelling information about the vaccine and ease any worries. Masks and brochures for frequently asked questions will also be distributed.
Last month, Harris also launched an initiative, the COVID-19 Community Council, to create peer-to-peer influence on getting the vaccine.
