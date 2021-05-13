Some Mid-South schools to open vaccine sites for students, families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least three school districts in Shelby County are now planning to help students get vaccinated.
Jocquell Rodgers, director of community engagement for Green Dot Schools says not only are they providing transportation for 18-year-olds and their families this week but come June they will open a vaccination site for students and families at one of their schools.
“We will offer not only our students vaccinations, but we will offer their families vaccinations,” said Rodgers.
Rodgers says the vaccination site will remain open until further notice because they plan to be back in the classroom full-time in August.
Bo Griffin, director of schools for Millington, says that’s the goal for students there as well.
The spokesperson for Shelby County Schools says the district already has a vaccination site at East High School for 18-year-olds wanting to get vaccinated, and district leaders are having discussions on whether they should open more.
But those school districts do say the vaccine will not be required.
