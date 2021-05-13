Somehow Memphis isn’t a top barbecue city and we have questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let us start by saying we 100 percent disagree.
However, a map is going viral showing top cities for barbecue in the United States and somehow Memphis isn’t on it!
Since May is National Barbecue Month -- shoutout to the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest! -- ChefsPencil.com analyzed restaurant reviews on TripAdvisor. The site looked at barbecue joints in the country’s top 75 largest cities and ranked them based on their average rating.
We’re not sure about this math because Memphis showed up nowhere on their top 10 list. In fact, ChefsPencil.com says Memphis is only 47th on the list!
ChefsPencil.com also ranked cities by the number of barbecue restaurants per capita and those with the highest number of top-rated restaurants. We landed in the top 10 on both of those lists.
Check out ChefsPencil.com’s tribute to National Barbecue Month here, and let us know if they have it right or wrong.
