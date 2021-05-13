Sunshine & a warming trend through the end of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. With full sunshine today, temperatures will quickly climb to the lower 70s, so it will feel similar to yesterday. The average high temperature is 81 degrees, so highs will be running about 10 degrees below normal. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s under a clear sky tonight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 71 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 48 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.
FRIDAY: We will have another pleasant May day tomorrow. Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND: It will be a beautiful and dry weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Saturday and lower 80s Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will be possible on Monday through Wednesday as a weak front stalls over the area. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
