3 Tennessee students named US Presidential Scholars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Department of Education announced the 57th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars and three of the Volunteer State’s very own high school seniors are on that list.
The department says this award recognizes 161 high school seniors for their achievements in academics, arts and career and technical education fields.
The Tennessee students named scholars are listed below:
- Nelson D. Rose, Brentwood High School, Brentwood, Tennessee.
- Alora E Young, Hillsboro High School, Nashville, Tennessee (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts).
- Seo Yoon Yang, Signal Mountain Middle High School, Signal Mountain, Tennessee.
The Presidential Scholars Class of 2021 will be recognized this summer.
A complete list of 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp.
