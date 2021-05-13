Tigers make final list for Syracuse hoop transfer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway is still working the Transfer Portal for the University of Memphis Men’s Basketball.
The Tigers make Syracuse Forward Quincy Guerrier’s Final 4.
The 6′7″ Canadian also lists Oregon, Illinois and Arizona State. As a Sophomore, Guerrier averaged more than 13 points and eight rebounds a game, hitting 49% overall and 31% from three.
He also declared for the NBA Draft and could wind up going pro.
Guerrier is rated by several recruiting services as the top player remaining in the Transfer Portal.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.