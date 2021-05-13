Vaccine appointments now open for 12 - 15-year-olds in Shelby Co.

Vaccine appointments now open for 12 - 15-year-olds in Shelby Co.
Elise Arnold, 15 years, left, receives her first COVID vaccination shot on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Novant Health clinic at 6070 East Independence Blvd. Looking on in the background is EliseÕs mother, Charity Arnold. (Source: Jeff Siner | Charlotte Observer)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 13, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:35 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Vaccine appointments are now open for kids 12 to 15 years old who would like to be vaccinated.

Anyone under the age of 18 looking to get a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The city says the parent/guardian will be required to show ID and complete and sign a consent form for the child.

CDC reccomends Pfizer's vaccine for kids 12 to 15

This comes as the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine emergency use authorization on Monday. And the CDC board recommended the vaccine for those 12 and up.

The City of Memphis says appointments are available at all city sites. If you would like to schedule an appointment, visit https://covid19.memphistn.gov/.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.