Another nice day today with humidity and rain chances on the rise this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another pleasant May day on tap for the Mid-South. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today with highs in the 70s, but humidity remains low so it will be comfortable. Mostly clear skies prevail tonight with lows falling to the low 50s overnight. Warmer this weekend with rain most of next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: East 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: It will start off sunny Saturday, but a weak disturbance will move just north of us, bringing clouds and may trigger a few isolated showers locally. The best chance for rain will be north of I-40 in Tennessee and Arkansas. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 80 on Saturday. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the lower 80s this weekend. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday too and a little warmer in the low 80s.
NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather becomes the theme as we move into next week. Rain will be possible on Monday through Thursday as several weather systems move through the area. Showers and storms will be scattered, so it won’t be a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
