Another nice day today with humidity and rain chances on the rise this weekend

THIS WEEKEND: It will start off sunny Saturday, but a weak disturbance will move just north of us, bringing clouds and may trigger a few isolated showers locally. The best chance for rain will be north of I-40 in Tennessee and Arkansas. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 80 on Saturday. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the lower 80s this weekend. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday too and a little warmer in the low 80s.