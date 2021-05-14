Best Life: Future-proofing your tech

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – When you buy a phone ready for the 5G future or a computer with the size and resolution to render in 8K you’re actually part of a trend called future-proofing or anticipating the needs of future technology. From security concerns like frequent software updates to simply seeing if you have the ports and services to download and watch what you want on the devices you want.
In 2021, 8K, 5G and OLED are the future of tech.
Do you know what it means to buy tech that’s future-proof?
Futureproofing means buying tech with the specs to survive the next wave of upgrades. These specs include display, compatibility, and software.
So, what do you need to know? Buying a tv or monitor? Don’t worry about 8K. While it’s possible to buy an 8K display at a high cost, there won’t be any content to watch for several years. 4K OLED is what you’re looking for.
Also, smart TVs preloaded with apps may seem convenient, but when a new streaming service comes out, like Peacock or paramount plus, you won’t be able to download the apps or stream those shows. Smart devices like Fire Stick, Chrome Cast or even a gaming console are what you want.
Norton reports it’s also important to know if your service providers release frequent program updates. As time goes on hackers find new ways to break into smartphones, computers, and devices. Patching these holes in the software often will keep your information and your identity safe.
