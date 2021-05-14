Best Life: Tools to help children with disabilities love learning

“What color is this paint? What color is that paint? Another time this might happen is during snack or mealtimes where there might be different colored bowls or different colored cups. And again, that provides a natural or logical opportunity for the child to talk about and name colors. Teachers who received the onsite coaching in their classroom continued to implement embedded instruction practices. And they were able to generalize their implementation of embedded instruction to new children in their classroom who enrolled in the following year,” said Snyder.