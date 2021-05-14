Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Black Restaurant Week kicks off today to give a boost to restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign this year is called “No Crumb Left Behind.”
During the campaign, BRW will host several culinary activities and virtual events including:
- Free entry-level business registration and inclusion in national culinary directory on Black Restaurant Week’s website
- Black-owned culinary marketplace retailing Black-owned curated food and houseware goods
- Aroma Culinary Business Conference a day-long business development conference
- Power of the Palate virtual national cocktail competition with Maker’s Mark
- NOSH Culinary Challenges include the “Vote or Pie” challenge and “The Pre-game” tailgate challenge engaging professional chefs and home cooks.
Due to financial hardships presented within the last year, Black Restaurant Week has waived the participation fee for all restaurants.
The event will continue through Sunday, May 23.
In 2020, the organization showcased 670 Black-owned culinary businesses across the United States.
