Driver indicted in 2020 crash that killed 5-year-old on I-240 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The driver of a beer delivery truck has been indicted in the crash that killed a five-year-old girl in Memphis last summer.
Herandus Washington of Byhalia is formally charged with reckless vehicular homicide.
The accident happened at I-240 and I-55 south June 22, 2020.
Crash investigators say Washington was changing lanes when he slammed into the back of the family’s SUV, causing fatal injuries to Collins Leach, who was riding in the back seat.
