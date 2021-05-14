Former Covington car dealer convicted of 21 counts of felony theft

By Olivia Gunn | May 14, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 7:46 PM

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Covington car dealer is back behind bars after being found guilty of 21 counts of felony theft following a four-day trial.

Marty McDivitt was originally indicted on 22 counts of felony theft in 2019.

All the charges stemmed from McDivitt’s fraudulent business practices as a used car dealer in Covington in 2018 and 2019. Friday, a judge revoked McDivitt’s bond and he was immediately taken into custody.

Sentencing is set for June 15.

