Grizzlies rest starters ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As expected, the Grizzlies will rest starters against the Sacramento Kings. Allowing an extra day to recover for the Golden State Warriors, Sunday, in a game that will determine the 8th seed for the NBA Play-in tournament.
The Grizzlies held off the surging Kings Thursday night in a 116-110 win. The game ended on a 12-0 Grizzlies run to come from behind, eliminate the Kings from the play-in and secure the Grizzlies first winning season since the 2016- 2017 season.
“I’ve believed in this team from the jump. It’s great to see how we’ve continued to grow and get better as the season went on,” Ja Morant said.
According to head coach Taylor Jenkins, “We still have loftier goals ahead of us. More basketball to play, things we can get better on. But it’s obviously great to acknowledge that, we’re never satisfied.”
The Grizzlies goal is to play in meaningful, high-stake basketball games. They were in one last year when they lost to the Portland Trailblazers in the NBA Bubble play-in game. The team remembers the feeling after the loss and now feel more prepared for the final stretch where every game holds more weight.
“I feel like everyone knows. You have to come ready, you have to be ready,” Dillon Brooks said. “Bring that energy. That’s all I want, just bring that energy because it’s going to be a big game.”
“I had confidence then, I have confidence now, we’re just going to prepare and go out there and fight. Try to win a game and get into the playoffs,” Morant added.
Ja Morant also getting national recognition after rapper J. Cole dropped the line, “Ja Morant, I’m on my Grizzly,” in his new release m y . l i f e.
