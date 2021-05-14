Grizzlies set up weekend showdown for 8th seed with win over kings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The brass ring of the 8th seed is within the reach of the Memphis Grizzlies. But, they’ve got to win at least one of their back-to-back matches against the Sacramento Kings to keep that hope alive.
No time like the present, right? Grizzlies hosting the Kings Downtown at FedExForum Thursday night where the Kings are fighting just to stay in the range of the Play-In Tournament.
Sacramento has won six of its last seven. Former Southaven High and Ole Miss star Terrance Davis in his first game back in the Mid-South as a pro torches the Grizzlies off the bench with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Dillon Brooks with the big night for the Griz, and it was much needed. Not just offensively, but also defensively, as the villain comes up with a couple of blocks to go along with his 30 points.
Griz lead by one at the half before Justin James, that’s right, James comes off the bench to stroke 30 for the Kings.
This one tight down the stretch, but the Grizzlies Jonas Valanciunas proves too strong in the paint, getting 24 points and 13 rebounds for his 48th double-double this season.
Grizzlies go on to win it. Final score 116-110. After the game, these comments from JV.
“Nobody plays perfect for 48 minutes,” said Valanciunas. “You know we can correct some things. But down the stretch, we played together, and especially good defense, down the stretch.”
The Grizzlies, now 37-33, clinch their first winning season since 2017, next play the final home game of the regular season Friday night in a back-to-back against the Kings at FedExForum.
They’ll travel to San Francisco after that to face the Golden State Warriors for the 8th seed in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Sunday afternoon at 2:30 on ESPN.
