Kids ‘helping out’ by getting vaccinated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12 in the United States, parents lined up with their children to get vaccinated.
Pharmacists with Woodsprings and Bono Family Pharmacies say children are excited to receive their vaccine, and the response has been great.
“Well, it’s important to me to protect me and my friends,” said Kathryn Holmes.
The 14-year-old got her first dose of the vaccine Thursday, something she’s been eagerly awaiting.
“I’m going to summer camp for two weeks this year, and I got to miss out on it last year,” she said. “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to go and be vaccinated.”
Twelve-year-old Asher Box also got his vaccine on Thursday.
“Gotta stay healthy and stuff, but I also have a bunch of family and friends that also need to be safe,” Box said. “Whenever I got the vaccine, I was trying to help them out.”
Asher said he was nervous at first but says the shot didn’t hurt and is now ready for things to get back to normal as an active student-athlete.
His father, David Box, said when the vaccine became available to kids, it was a no-brainer to get his child protected.
“With the amount of close contact that these kids are in on a day-to-day basis, whether it’s in school, extracurricular activities, different things like that, there’s a lot of exposure there,” David Box said.
Pharmacist Dylan Dulaney says that they’ve had parents making appointments for their kids daily. He says he knows a lot of parents are still on the fence.
″It’s a tough decision to make. There’s a lot of misinformation out there, on your own,” said Dulaney. “I really encourage people to reach out to their physician and pharmacist and get their advice and then be able to make an educated decision for themselves as well as their child.”
