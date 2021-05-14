LIST: Mid-South schools issue updated mask policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South slowly returns to normalcy and COVID-19 vaccines circulating, the Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive Wednesday limiting mask requirements.
In alignment with the health department, Mid-South schools are issuing new mask policies for their students and faculty.
Below is a list of schools have updated their policy:
- Collierville Schools: Masks will become optional for both students and employees.
- Germantown Municipal School District: Masks are not required but highly recommended.
- Masks are highly recommended under the following circumstances beginning May 17 --
- You are not vaccinated and you are in a public setting around people who don’t live in your household, especially when indoors and when it may be difficult for you to stay six feet apart from people who don’t live with you.
- You are not vaccinated and you are around people who don’t live with you, regardless of whether you are inside your home or inside someone else’s home.
- You are not vaccinated and you are inside your home with someone who is sick with symptoms of COVID-19 or has tested positive for COVID-19.
- You are not vaccinated and engaged in outdoor activities and physical distancing of six feet or more from persons who are not members of your household is not feasible, regardless of crowd size.
- Applies to summer programming.
- Shelby County Schools: Students and staff to continue to wear masks inside district buildings for the remainder of the school year.
- Tipton County Schools: Masks are optional for the remainder of the school year and summer school. Social distancing and handwashing often are still encouraged.
This list will be updated as schools release their policies.
