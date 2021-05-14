Memphis Fire Museum reopens after closing due to damage from burst pipes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Museum reopened Friday after being closed for three months.
The museum on Adams Avenue closed back in February 13 due to damage caused by a burst pipe.
The majority of the damage was in the old fire station #1 where over 40 pipes burst. During the down time, the museum turned the negative into a positive and made renovations to several exhibits.
“We took those three months and closed down both buildings and did a lot of renovation in the other building as well. So, today is kind of the day where we’re opening everything back up, and we’re going to stay open, period,” said museum executive director Kimberly Crafton.
Even though the museum is back open, even more renovations are planned, including updating the Smoke Detector Exhibit and the 911 Safety Theater, and creating a new exhibit called “Memphis Firsts.”
