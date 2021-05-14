Murder suspect in custody after barricade situation at Frayser apartment complex

By Janice Broach | May 14, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 11:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A barricade situation at a Frayser apartment complex ended peacefully Friday night after 15 hours.

Heavily armed police officers, deputies, and federal agents were swarming a Frayser apartment complex in search of a murder suspect.

Police arrived at the Breezy Point Apartments at around 7 a.m. for “suspicion of criminal intent.” They said a murder suspect with a warrant barricaded himself inside his apartment.

Memphis police confirmed later Friday night that the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

