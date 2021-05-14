MPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a missing teen.
13-year-old Demiyah Temple was last seen May 4 leaving her home in the 5000 block of Rappahannock Drive.
She was wearing a tank top, light blue shorts, and shoes. Demiyah is 5′4″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-543-2700 or the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.