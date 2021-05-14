159 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County reported 159 new COVID-19 cases Friday but no more deaths.
The health department reports 97,254 cases since the start of the pandemic and 1,637 deaths.
There are 1,438 active cases as of Friday.
The new weekly test positivity rate remained relatively flag from the previous week -- from 6.8 to 6.7 percent.
The health department says 331,408 people have received vaccines in Shelby County and 245,812 are now fully vaccinated.
SCHD reports 15,260 doses were administered in the last seven days, an increase from previous weeks.
