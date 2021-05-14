Research finds children with COVID-19 don’t have typical symptoms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New research finds most children infected with COVID-19 don’t have the typical symptoms.
A team with the University of Alabama at Birmingham examined data from 12,000 children in the U.S. with lab-confirmed COVID-19.
They found that nearly 19 percent had non-specific symptoms like fever and loss of taste or smell.
Just 16 percent had respiratory symptoms such as a cough.
And less than five percent reported a headache or other neurological symptoms.
Without typical symptoms, diagnosing children with COVID-19 may be more difficult.
Researchers say increased vigilance, innovative screening and frequent testing should be required at schools.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.