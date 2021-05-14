SCSO honors fallen employees during National Police Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - National Police Week honors fallen officers from around the country in our nation’s capitol.
This year, two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employees, lost to COVID-19, are also being honored.
“We just want the world to know that we lost two people that put their soul into what they did,” said Chief Inspector Takietha Tuggle.
Members of the sheriff’s office are remembering two colleagues who died last year.
They describe Deputy Jeremy Smith as someone always willing to help.
“Every time I saw him he had a smile on his face and he was always willing to help anybody,” said Tuggle.
“He kind of made you comfortable and he also assured you, ‘if you need anything, let me know. I got your back. You don’t have to worry about anything,’” said Sgt. Tracy Williams.
They say Capt. Anthony Jackson was a leader who loved a good laugh.
“He has this dance he used to do. It was almost like a little robot,” said Williams. “I remember him doing it and it was just kind of funny because he was an outgoing person.”
They say after Smith died from COVID-19 last year, Jackson helped them get through a tough time.
“He has a beautiful soul,” said Tuggle. “He put everyone before himself. He was just an outstanding guy.”
Jackson and Smith were also honored in Nashville this week as part of National Police Week.
“We want their families to know we appreciate them sharing them with us and we loved them both,” said Tuggle. “We miss them and we will never forget about them.”
