Shelby County mayor speaks on revision to health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department issued a revision to Health Directive 21 Friday afternoon that goes into effect Saturday.
The revision changes the eligibility age to 12 and older for the Pfizer vaccine and clarifies mask usage to conform to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That guidance states anyone who is fully vaccinated can remove their masks in most places.
Friday afternoon, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris shared his support for the latest health directive.
“Starting tomorrow, we will be eliminating the masking requirements for fully vaccinated individuals. And so that means that people can feel a little more like they’re on the path to normalcy. I think it is great news and I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of smiling faces out there for fully vaccinated people, said Harris.
After talking with WMC Action News 5, Harris continued his effort to tackle vaccine hesitancy. He and a number of volunteers targeted the 38106 zip code Thursday and went door-to-door Friday, spreading the word - “Get the Facts, Trust the Vax.”
