Warmer weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will hold in the 70s, then fall into the 60s near sunset with low humidity.
OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: It will start off sunny Saturday, but a weak disturbance will move just north of us, bringing clouds and may trigger a few isolated showers in northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. Otherwise, expect passing clouds with highs near 80 on Saturday with lows in the low 60s Saturday night. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s.
NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather becomes the theme as we move into next week. Rain will be possible on Monday and Tuesday as several weather systems move through the area. Showers and storms will be scattered, so it won’t be a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
