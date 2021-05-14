Warming temperatures and increasing humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cool and clear this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. With ample sunshine today, high temperatures will climb to the mid 70s. Humidity will still be low today, so it will be pleasant this afternoon. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s overnight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 54 degrees. Winds: East 5 mph.
WEEKEND: It will start off sunny Saturday and then clouds will gradually increase in the afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry, but a stray shower is possible in the early evening. The best chance for rain will be north of I-40 in Tennessee and Arkansas. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s this weekend. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday too.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will be possible on Monday through Thursday as several weather systems move through the area. Showers and storms will be scattered, so it won’t be a wash-out. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
