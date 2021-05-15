Barricaded suspect linked to Westwood homicide, shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New court documents reveal serious charges against a Memphis man wanted by authorities and finally arrested after a 15-hour standoff on Friday.
Robert Patillo, 25, was taken into custody after a lengthy unit-by-unit search at the Breezy Point Apartments in Frayser.
Officers with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit had come to the apartment to serve arrest warrants for the murder suspect. Court documents filed early Saturday show Patillo is charged with first-degree murder in a May 9 shooting on East Boxtown Road.
Witnesses told police Patillo had opened fire with an AR rifle.
Jerome Gilkey was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. An adult and an 11-year-old child were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition, according to police.
Four other children, ranging in age from three to eight, took cover in a bedroom during the shooting and were not hurt.
Patillo is charged with first-degree murder, nine counts of attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
A separate affidavit shows Patillo is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment for a April 10 shooting at an auto repair shop on Western Park Drive near South Third.
A man told police he was driving east in his Ford minivan when another man began shooting at his vehicle.
A woman driving an SUV with four children inside said she was shot in the shoulder while at a stop sign nearby.
A 7-year-old in the SUV was injured by gunfire or debris and taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
A Memphis Police tweet on the day of the shooting said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at Regional One Health. Patillo’s affidavit for that incident does not mention a homicide victim or show any murder charges filed in the case.
A police spokesperson said the death investigation remains ongoing.
Patillo is being held on a $200,000 bond and is due in court Monday morning.
