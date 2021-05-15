Cracked concrete over Greenline under I-240 causing concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crack found over Greenline under I-240 near the Wolf River is causing concerns for many Mid-Southerners.
A viewer sent WMC Action News 5 photos of visible cracks on both sides of the overpass.
TDOT officials say they’re aware of the crack and have checked it out.
According to TDOT, a joint exists when concrete is poured at different times.
The cracks are two separate pieces related to the concrete but they both are “independent structures holding up their parts of the bridge” and that the “integrity of the bridge is not bothered by this.”
Officials say the bridge was inspected back in October.
With the closure of the I-40 bridge, many Mid-Southerners find themselves looking up when crossing under other area bridges and overpasses.
“When you cast concrete at different times, there is a joint between the different pours,” a TDOT spokesperson said. “We widened to the median and connected two existing bents. They are lightly connected but are independent structures holding up their parts of the bridge. The cracks are related to them being separate pieces. Sort of like a loaf of bread, each slice is separate, but they are all part of the loaf. The integrity of the bridge is not bothered by this.”
