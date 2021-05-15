Dry for most tonight & tomorrow but rain chances increase next week

NEXT WEEK: A wet pattern will take shape to start the work week. Rain and few storms will be likely both Monday & Tuesday with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will continue Wednesday and Thursday but the chances will be lower and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. On Friday, it will be dry for most but a slight chance of a shower or storm is possible with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.