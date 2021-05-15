Dry for most tonight & tomorrow but rain chances increase next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Our pattern will stay dry for most areas tonight and tomorrow but a system to our north could bring a few showers to extreme northwest Tennesse and northeast Arkansas through Sunday night. Rain chances will become likely for most of us by Monday as our next system, a cold front arrives in the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows falling into the lower 60s and winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 80s and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. A slight chance of a shower possible.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower with lows in the mid 60s and southerly winds at 10-15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: A wet pattern will take shape to start the work week. Rain and few storms will be likely both Monday & Tuesday with highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Rain chances will continue Wednesday and Thursday but the chances will be lower and temperatures will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. On Friday, it will be dry for most but a slight chance of a shower or storm is possible with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.