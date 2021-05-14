Shelby County weekly COVID-19 update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 139 new cases Saturday with one new death being reported. So far, there have been 97,393 cases and 1,638 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 1,445 active cases in Shelby County.
The health department reports 251,432 people are now fully vaccinated in the county.
On Thursday, Shelby County mayor Lee Harris teamed up with the SCHD and other volunteers to combat vaccine hesitancy. The group plans to target hundreds of homes in a two-day period dispelling information about the vaccine and ease any worries.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.