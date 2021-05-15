Warmer weekend with shower chances increasing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear, quiet and cool to start our Saturday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine later this morning, but some clouds will be here by afternoon along with a few isolated showers, especially in northwest Tennessee and northeast Arkansas.
THIS WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine to start our Saturday, but a week disturbance will move through just to our north, bringing us some clouds by afternoon and even a few isolated showers will be possible. Any precipitation that falls will be light. Otherwise, expect highs near 80. Lows tonight will fall to the low 60s. Partly sunny skies continue Sunday and a little warmer in the low 80s. Again, isolated showers will be possible but expect most of the area to remain dry.
NEXT WEEK: An unsettled pattern will be the story for next week. A cold front and an area of low pressure will approach the Mid-South Sunday evening into Monday. Then, the front will become stationary. This will allow for several disturbances to pass through and increase of showers and thunderstorms during the early part of the workweek. Monday afternoon into Tuesday appears to be a favorable period for focused showers and storms across the area as a disturbance lifts to the northeast. No day is a total washout, but showers will become more scattered by Wednesday and Thursday. temperatures will be in the upper 70s through next week.
Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
