Warmer weekend with shower chances increasing

NEXT WEEK: An unsettled pattern will be the story for next week. A cold front and an area of low pressure will approach the Mid-South Sunday evening into Monday. Then, the front will become stationary. This will allow for several disturbances to pass through and increase of showers and thunderstorms during the early part of the workweek. Monday afternoon into Tuesday appears to be a favorable period for focused showers and storms across the area as a disturbance lifts to the northeast. No day is a total washout, but showers will become more scattered by Wednesday and Thursday. temperatures will be in the upper 70s through next week.