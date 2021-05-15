Westwood community unite against gun violence in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community members joined with city and county leaders in Westwood on Saturday to walk against gun violence.
Dozens of people in Memphis have died from gun violence this year.
In the last week, at least four children have been victims of gun violence in Memphis.
That’s why community members in Westwood gathered to speak out with one voice and to walk in their neighborhood to show others it’s time for a change.
Memphis Interim Police Director, Mike Ryall was among those who came out for the event.
After the walk, Ryall addressed the crowd, including the many young faces who had gathered.
Stevie Moore, the founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, lost his son to violence 18 years ago.
He says it’s important the community see police leadership, and other leaders, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them.
Mt Vernon Baptist Church helped organize and hosted the event.
“We are standing today to say enough is enough. We are standing today because we are tired of seeing our children, our young children die at the hands of gun violence,” said Pastor Melvin Watkins of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn was among those who participated in the walk.
“It’s not about walking around. It’s about taking steps to making a difference. It’s about changing pain. It’s about having purpose,” Kuhn told the crowd. “It’s about honoring the ones that we have lost.”
Participants also included local educators, activists, family members of crime victims, and representatives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.